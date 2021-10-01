Auto-Tune Slice is a new vocal synth/sampler plugin with presets from Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner

Antares has released Auto-Tune Slice, a ‘vocals-first’ sampler and synth plugin. Designed to turn samples into slices that you can then play as an instrument on your MIDI keyboard, this features presets from the likes of Bon Iver and The National’s Aaron Dessner.
Although it’s optimised for vocals, Auto-Tune Slice can also be used for beats, instruments and other audio. You can rearrange slices to create new phrases and patterns, and process the sounds with the 14 built-in effects.
Auto-Tune Slice ships with more than 200 vocal samples and presets, created both by sound designers and artists/producers. More will be released in due course via a new platform called Samplescape.
The software also promises direct integration with Auto-Tune, Antares’ best-known product. This can be used to tune your samples from within the Auto-Tune Slice environment.
Bon Iver (Justin Vernon) is full of praise for the new software, saying: “It lets me take something that’s only four seconds long and create a whole new song from it. Auto-Tune Slice has helped me create sounds I could never have imagined before.”
Aaron Dessner, meanwhile, reports that “I’ve already had really creative breakthroughs using Auto-Tune Slice. It’s a great tool for taking vocal tracks you already have and developing them into new hooks.”
Auto-Tune Slice is available exclusively as part of Auto-Tune Unlimited, Antares’ software subscription service. This includes every current edition of Auto-Tune, Auto-Tune Vocodist, all 11 of the vocal effects in the AVOX suite, unlimited upgrades for included plugins, free access to select future plug-ins from Antares, and free video tutorials in the Auto-Tune Vocal Production Academy.
Auto-Tune Unllimite costs $25 a month if you pay monthly, or $18.74 a month if you pay on annual subscription. A 14-day trial is also available.
Find out more on the Antares website. Auto-Tune Slice runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.