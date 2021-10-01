Auto-Tune Slice is a new vocal synth/sampler plugin with presets from Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner

Antares has released Auto-Tune Slice, a ‘vocals-first’ sampler and synth plugin . Designed to turn samples into slices that you can then play as an instrument on your MIDI keyboard , this features presets from the likes of Bon Iver and The National’s Aaron Dessner.

Although it’s optimised for vocals, Auto-Tune Slice can also be used for beats, instruments and other audio. You can rearrange slices to create new phrases and patterns, and process the sounds with the 14 built-in effects.

Auto-Tune Slice ships with more than 200 vocal samples and presets, created both by sound designers and artists/producers. More will be released in due course via a new platform called Samplescape.

The software also promises direct integration with Auto-Tune, Antares’ best-known product. This can be used to tune your samples from within the Auto-Tune Slice environment.

Bon Iver (Justin Vernon) is full of praise for the new software, saying: “It lets me take something that’s only four seconds long and create a whole new song from it. Auto-Tune Slice has helped me create sounds I could never have imagined before.”

Aaron Dessner, meanwhile, reports that “I’ve already had really creative breakthroughs using Auto-Tune Slice. It’s a great tool for taking vocal tracks you already have and developing them into new hooks.”

Auto-Tune Slice is available exclusively as part of Auto-Tune Unlimited, Antares’ software subscription service. This includes every current edition of Auto-Tune, Auto-Tune Vocodist, all 11 of the vocal effects in the AVOX suite, unlimited upgrades for included plugins, free access to select future plug-ins from Antares, and free video tutorials in the Auto-Tune Vocal Production Academy.

Auto-Tune Unllimite costs $25 a month if you pay monthly, or $18.74 a month if you pay on annual subscription. A 14-day trial is also available.