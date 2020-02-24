Anika Nilles announces UK clinic dates in association with Meinl

Anika Nilles will be visiting the UK in March/April for a string of clinic dates in association with Meinl.

The tour kicks off on March 31 at Rattle and Drum, Derby and includes clinics at PMT Birmingham, Drum Depot, Cardiff and Wembley Music Centre on 1-3 April respectively. Tickets for the clinics are on sale now via the links above.

Anika - who has collaborated with Meinl on her Artist Concept 18” Deep Hats - is one of the world’s leading clinicians, regularly featuring in the shortlist of our annual drum polls (Best Clinician/Educator).

In January this year, Anika released her latest album For A Colorful Soul with her eclectic funk/pop/rock project Nevell.