Analogue Solutions introduces Colossus, a jaw-dropping EMS-inspired £25k megasynth

We didn’t think we’d hear about a pricier synth than Moog’s $10k Model 10 revival this week, but Analogue Solutions has proved us wrong. The company has posted details of Colossus, a lovingly crafted megasynth that takes inspiration from the EMS Synthi 100 but is also looking to take its own place in music technology history.

This is very much a no-expense spared analogue workstation - Analogue Solutions says that it’s also “art, architecture, and exquisite studio furniture”, in fact. Although it nods to the Synthi, this isn’t an emulation; instead, it features circuits from previous AS instruments such as the Polymath, Telemark and Vostok.

(Image credit: Analogue Solutions)

All voice and modulation circuits are fully analogue, though elements of the sequencer are digital. You’ll note the two mighty pin matrix panels that can be used for programming, and you’ll also find spring reverbs, touch keyboards, step sequencers, moving coil meters, joysticks and more.

There are few concessions to modernity here - you can forget about MIDI or USB for a start - but if you’re looking to make a once-in-a-lifetime synth purchase that could have come straight out of the ‘70s, Colossus is going to be a serious draw.