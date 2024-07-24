An electric state of mind: Alicia Keys' Electric Keys take the virtual stage

Native Instruments has announced the release of Alicia’s Electric Keys a virtual electric piano instrument that follows up its 2010 acoustic Alicia’s Keys , also endorsed by the 16-time Grammy winner.

The plugin is built on Alicia’s ‘iconic’ CP70 Electric Grand Piano, captured in collaboration with Keys’ longtime engineer Ann Mincieli at Jungle City Studios.

In the studio with Alicia Keys | Native Instruments - YouTube Watch On

“I’m so excited for everyone to experience Alicia’s Electric Keys,” said Keys. “Whatever you’re doing, it’s going to add a layer that you’ve been missing.”

Principle to that end is the inclusion of custom effects chains, as crafted by Keys’ herself IRL, and heard on such hits as Girl on Fire.

Alicia Keys - Girl on Fire (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Alicia’s Electric Keys is available now at $149. For more details, head over to Native Instruments .

Alicia's Electric Keys walkthrough | Native Instruments - YouTube Watch On