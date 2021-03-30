Ampeg launches the retro-inspired Rocket Bass combo series

Ampeg has launched the Rocket Bass series of bass amplifiers. Boasting a vintage 1960s aesthetic and an all-new proprietary overdrive circuit under the hood, Ampeg says the five combos in the series offer power and portability.

The options range from the 30-watt RB-108 practice amp to the 500-watt RB-210, which is more than adequately powered for live performances.

All of the Rocket series feature a three-band EQ, auxiliary inputs, headphone outputs, with all but the RB-108 having XLR outputs and effects loops. The largest three amps in the series – the RB-112, RB-115, and RB-210 – feature Ampeg Ultra Hi/Ultra Lo switches.

But the big talking point with the Rocket Bass series is this Super Grit Technology (SGT), which will come in handy for dialling in the “warm and gutsy growl“ that Ampeg has made its name on. Again, the larger three amps have some extra features, with Grit and Level knobs giving you a little more control over the drive.

There is an amp for all players here. The smallest amp would be ideal for practice, while the larger three should work well when playing live or in a band situation.

The range comprises the 30-watt RB-10, which comes with a single eight-inch speaker; the 50-watt RB-110, which features a single 10-inch speaker, the 100-watt RB-112 which has a 12-inch Custom Eminence speaker; the 200-watt RB-115, which has a 15-inch Custom Eminence speaker; and the 500-watt RB-210, which is equipped with a pair of 10-inch Custom Eminence speakers.

The Rocket Bass series is available to pre-order now, shipping in spring. There are no word on UK prices but US street prices range from $149 for the RB-108 to $649 for the RB-210. See Ampeg for more details.