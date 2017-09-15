Allihoopa separates from Propellerhead, taking the Figure and Take apps with it

It’s been confirmed that Allihoopa, the social music network created by Propellerhead Software, is now a standalone company. Propellerhead’s Figure and Take mobile apps are also now under Allihoopa’s control.

Despite the separation, Allihoopa says that it’ll maintain “key relationship elements” with Propellerhead, while also dedicating itself to creating a social network for all musicians, regardless of platform.

“Allihoopa has no real direct competitors, but rather sees itself as a collaborative music-making network that allows all competitors to be potential partners,” explained Allihoopa CEO Timothy Self. “As a social network geared towards the general consumer market it made sense to focus our efforts by spinning out from Propellerhead and creating a distinct business.”

"Throughout the building of Allihoopa, we've witnessed the product grow and evolve, reaching new audiences and music makers throughout the world," said Ernst Nathorst-Böös, CEO of Propellerhead. "As Allihoopa steps out on its own, the team at Propellerhead is excited to watch it continue to revolutionise the way people collaborate to make music on a global level. We look forward to listening to the millions of Allihoopa collaborations to come."

Allihoopa has also formed partnerships with the likes of Korg, Moog and Soundtrap, and has open APIs and toolkits that enable it to be integrated into any app or service.

We can only guess at Propellerhead’s future plans for mobile, but now that it’s jettisoned Figure and Take, there’s bound to be speculation that the company will release a new mobile music-making app. The company launched a ‘mobile app test pilot group’ earlier in the year, and some kind of cutdown ‘Reason for iPad’ would certainly seem to make sense.