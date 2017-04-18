More

Allan Holdsworth, fusion guitar innovator, dies: stars' reactions

By

Guitarists pay tribute to "brilliant unique guitar master"

(Image credit: Glen Laferman)

Massively influential fusion guitarist Allan Holdsworth died unexpectedly aged 70 this weekend, and a host of the most accomplished performers currently playing have made it clear what an impact his virtuoso musicianship made.

Holdsworth first earned widespread recognition with Prog band Igginbottom in the late '60s, before forging a reputation for incredible virtuosity and originality working with the likes of Soft Machine, Tony Williams' Lifetime, Gong, Jean-Luc Ponty and Bill Bruford. 

In the days since Holdsworth's death, friend Manning Bartlett has established a charity collection to help the with funeral expenses. You can contribute by visiting the Allan Holdsworth memorial fund here. 