Allan Holdsworth, fusion guitar innovator, dies: stars' reactions

Massively influential fusion guitarist Allan Holdsworth died unexpectedly aged 70 this weekend, and a host of the most accomplished performers currently playing have made it clear what an impact his virtuoso musicianship made.

Holdsworth first earned widespread recognition with Prog band Igginbottom in the late '60s, before forging a reputation for incredible virtuosity and originality working with the likes of Soft Machine, Tony Williams' Lifetime, Gong, Jean-Luc Ponty and Bill Bruford.

In the days since Holdsworth's death, friend Manning Bartlett has established a charity collection to help the with funeral expenses. You can contribute by visiting the Allan Holdsworth memorial fund here.

F*ck!!!!! RIP Allan Holdsworth....One of the all-time greats and innovators...no Holdsworth = no Eddie Van Halen #UK #OneOfAKind pic.twitter.com/xXuPwb8ctnApril 16, 2017

#allanholdsworth shifted the fundamental approach of generations of players. He turned a BUNCH of us inside/upside/downside/out. https://t.co/jXd5tZ6BViApril 16, 2017

Oh no so sad to hear this. Brilliant unique guitar master player. Rest In Peace Alan. https://t.co/39sShdz15TApril 16, 2017

R.I.P. Allan Holdsworth. You remain an enormous inspiration to me. Your beautiful music will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/UEpuqCTm8sApril 16, 2017

I cant believe it! Allan Holdsworth, legendary guitarist of our generation !He changed the game + was the sweetest guy ever... RIPApril 16, 2017