Alesis’s new Prestige Series digital pianos promise advanced features at an affordable price

Alesis is offering a couple of new and affordable digital pianos as part of what it’s calling its Prestige Series. Both feature 88 keys, multiple voices and built-in speakers.

Alesis claims that the Prestige Series pianos feature “the most advanced and versatile sound library ever created for a digital piano,” which is quite some statement. The standard model contains 16 voices, while the pricier Artist edition has 30.

Alongside the grand piano voices, you get electric pianos, strings, organs and synths, all of which are said to have been carefully multisampled.

Both pianos have a graded hammer-action keyboard with adjustable touch response. Sounds can be layered (two at once) or split across the keyboard, and in Lesson mode, the keyboard is divided into two sections with the same pitch and voice.

Image 1 of 2 Alesis Prestige. (Image credit: Alesis) Image 2 of 2 Alesis Prestige Artist. (Image credit: Alesis)

Polyphony on the standard Prestige is 128 notes, while on the Artist model it’s 256. Both pianos have a 50W (2x25W) micro-array speaker system that promises plenty of volume and clarity.

Other features common to both pianos include a reverb with five selectable types, a record mode so that you can hear your performances back, and a built-in metronome. Connectivity includes stereo 1/4-inch outputs, 1/4-inch and 1/8-inch headphone outputs and USB-MIDI.

This last port could come in handy when you’re using educational software: both Prestige models include 60 free interactive lessons from Melodics, three months of Skoove Premium and two months of TakeLessons | Live.

Further enhancements for the Prestige Artist piano include an OLED display and the inclusion of a piano-style sustain pedal. The cheaper piano comes with a standard sustain pedal, while both models are also bundled with a music rest and power adapter.