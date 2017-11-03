Al Murray looks ahead to LDS 2017 with the British Drum Co

The British Drum Company made a huge splash when it launched back at the 2015 London Drum Show.

Now, two years on, the firm is back - and it’s bigger and better than ever before.

Al Murray, who runs the company alongside an A Team of drumming talent featuring the likes of Keith Keough and Ian Matthews, filled us in on what we can expect when BDC returns to the scene of its launch for the 2017 London Drum Show.

What can we expect to see from you at LDS 2017? Will there be any brand new products or ranges on show?

“We will be showing some new finishes for our two drum set lines. Four for the Legend Series and one for the Lounge Series, this will complete our lines with a total of four finishes for Lounge and the Legend kits will have a total of eight finishes to choose from.”

You launched at LDS 2015 - what have been some of the highlights in your journey since then?

“The main highlight for us has been securing our exclusive European and U.S distribution deal with EMD Music. They have just taken their first order and our kits are now in the UK and European stores which is fantastic to see.”

What are you most looking forward to about LDS 2017?

“LDS is key to our drum community, it is a great platform to show off our gear and introduce new products to the public and gauge their reactions as well as meeting new drummers and old friends.”

Why should visitors make sure they stop by the BDC stand at the show?

“British Drum Co has come a long way even since last year. Our drums are a testament to our commitment to quality and the love of our instrument. Every detail has been counted for in our shells and hardware and you can only really appreciate the quality of British Drum Co. in the flesh.”

Looking beyond the show, what do you have coming up?

“We are currently looking to expand the business in new key territories with distribution and to make BDC a more global brand. NAMM 2018 will be the launch of something special which will be a new chapter for British Drum Co. But its top secret until then…”