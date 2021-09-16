AKG’s Ara is its most affordable USB condenser microphone yet

AKG’s USB microphone range got off to a great start with the Lyra , and now it’s introducing a more affordable sub-$100 model, the Ara.

This is a plug-and-play condenser mic with 24-bit/96kHz converters, while the dual-capsule mic array enables you to choose between cardoid (for close, directional recording) and omni (all-around capture) polar patterns.

The Ara promises zero-latency recording, and gives you control over the output volume and mic gain. There’s also a mute button.

A desktop stand comes in the box, and you can also mount the Ara on a stand or boom arm.

While the Ara is definitely going to be of interest to podcasters, vloggers, gamers and the like, the inclusion of Ableton Live 11 Lite in the box indicates that AKG is pitching it at musicians, too.

In fact, as well as offering “crystal-clear speech clarity,” the Ara promises to enable you to record “stunning vocal and instrument tracks,” too.