Akai iMPC Pro 2 for iPad lets you record audio tracks and use Audio Units

Developed with Retronyms, the beatmaking app is now a more complete DAW

Akai, working in collaboration with Retronyms, has released the second version of its iMPC Pro iPad app - the appropriately-named iMPC Pro 2.

Notably, this now offers audio track recording and support for Audio Units, making the app feel more like a proper mobile DAW than ever. You can manipulate your audio using the pitchshifting, timestretching and other editing features.

There’s also a new library of built-in sounds – kits that cover a range of contemporary genres. You can download five additional custom sound packs for free.

iMPC Pro 2 represents the next stage of evolution for the iMPC series,” said JP Walton, Co-founder of Retronyms. “It takes the classic beatmaking workflow found on the original and adds something we've been working on for a long time - the ability to rap or sing over the beat you’ve produced. This evolves the mobile beatmaking app concept into a more complete song creation tool. It has synchrony with what Akai has been working on with MPC desktop and their hardware as well."

iMPC Pro 2 costs $24.99 and is available now on the Apple App Store. Existing users can upgrade for $10.

Akai iMPC Pro 2 features

  • Audio track recording (record from built-in mic, external mics, audio interfaces, etc.)
  • Real-time time-stretching and pitch-shifting (warp tracks and clips to match tempo)
  • Ableton Link and Inter-App Audio (IAA) support
  • 64-track mixer with EQ and 4 FX sends (Reverb, Delay, Chorus/Flange and one IAA effect)
  • Redesigned user interface
  • Audio Unit plug-in support
  • AudioCopy and AudioPaste support
  • Directly upload tracks to YouTube
  • Sample audio directly from music player apps such as Spotify
  • New Song Mode makes full song production more intuitive than ever
  • 100% new sound set, with five additional free Sound Packs
  • Advanced waveform editing
  • Enhanced MIDI support
  • 4 Mute Groups
  • Extensive undo/redo capabilities
  • Many more intuitive workflow enhancements