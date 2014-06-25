ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: American classical guitarist/composer Andrew York and Italian-born Antonio Forcione are both players who have managed to bridge the gap between steel and nylon-string guitar playing.

In our 'play in the style of' lesson we're looking at some of the two players' key techniques, namely York's approach to hammer-ons and his strong rhythm style, plus Forcione's slides, chord hits and arpeggio strums.

There's plenty to get your teeth into here. Experienced players should work slowly through the pieces, pausing to analyse any new techniques before rebuilding the tracks in full. If you're not such an experienced player you can still join in - simply scale things back and work on bite-sized two-bar sections.

Download the tab/notation for this nylon string crossover styles video lesson here

Will McNicol, your tutor for this lesson, has gained Associate and Licentiate performance diplomas from Trinity College London, and in 2011 was awarded a Fellowship diploma from the College. Composing is a big part of Will's musical life and he has released four albums of original material. Will's playing has won him numerous awards, most notably being Guitarist Magazine's coveted UK Acoustic Guitarist Of The Year 2011.