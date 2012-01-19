NAMM 2012: Roland unveils LX-15 digital piano

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Roland is proud to introduce the LX-15 Digital Piano, an elegant upright-style instrument with grand piano sound and attitude.

The LX-15 boasts Roland's acclaimed SuperNATURAL Piano sound engine, plus a newly developed Acoustic Projection sound system that delivers an inspiring multi-dimensional sound field never before available in this instrument class and rich, natural piano resonance.

Read more: 2Box Drumit Three Module and Trigit Acoustic Triggers

The LX-15 features a more traditional and attractive upright cabinet with a polished black ebony finish. With its SuperNATURAL Piano sound engine, the LX-15 provides the ultimate piano playing experience with seamless tonal transition, notes that fade naturally without looping, and unparalleled sound and response.

To complement the SuperNATURAL Piano core, Roland has developed an innovative Acoustic Projection sound system for the LX-15. Based on technology inspired by the V-Piano Grand, the six-speaker system delivers a rich and resonant sound field. Using complex, multi-channel internal processing, the various elements of piano sounds and piano resonance are blended independently and output to the sound system for an incredibly organic and spatial sound.

The built-in piano selection has been expanded in the LX-15. In addition to modern grand-piano sounds, a newly added Early piano category contains four fortepiano variation and two harpsichord variations. You can enjoy a treasured line-up of instruments new and old spanning centuries.

The LX-15 is also equipped with Roland's PHA III Ivory Feel keyboard with Escapement, giving players the authentic touch and feel of a high-end grand piano in an upright instrument. In addition, the LX-15 is equipped with Progressive Damper Action Pedal with half-pedal recognition, and the top lid of the piano can be opened and closed smoothly for tonal variation.

The LX-15's built-in recorder enables you to capture your performances as audio and/or MIDI data, which is a convenient feature for students who want to evaluate their playing afterward. Recorded audio data can be saved onto USB memory, and copied to an external computer for making audio CDs or for uploading to the Internet.

The LX-15 is also environmentally friendly. Its maximum power consumption is just 85 W, which is approximately 40% less than the previous model, yet with enhanced volume and sound pressure. When used under normal conditions in a typical household, power consumption is around 38 W*. The LX-15 also has an Auto Off function that, when activated, can turn power off after a period of non-activity.

With its gorgeous looks, grand piano acoustics and marvelous playability, the LX-15 meets the demanding needs of music schools, serious pianists and piano teachers, and is a perfect instrument for home users that desire a true grand piano experience in a space-saving, upright design.

The LX-15 Digital Piano is available now.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Roland.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter