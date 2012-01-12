NAMM 2012: Ibanez reveals new acoustic guitar range

Ibanez has unveiled the range of acoustic guitars and basses it will have on display at next week’s NAMM 2012 in Anaheim, California.

Some of these acoustics might already look familiar to US readers. What we have here is an assortment of new guitars, updated models and a few guitars that are already available stateside, but are new for 2012 to the UK marketplace.

We’ve included what spec details we have where we can. Click through to see all the guitars.