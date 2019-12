NAMM 2012: Ibanez unveils 28 new electric guitars

The Ibanez stand is always a big draw at trade shows, and Winter NAMM 2012 looks set to be no exception. Across the following pages, we present 28 new electric guitar models that the company will be showcasing in Anaheim.

What follows is a mixture of brand new models and redesigned guitars with updated specifications, plus a handful of instruments that will be available from UK retailers for the first time in 2012. Kicking things off, here's the newest JEM in the Ibanez catalogue...