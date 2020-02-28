ACID Pro 10 DAW lands with new features, and the Suite version includes Xfer’s Serum soft synth

We’re slightly confused as to how it differs from ACID Pro Next, which was announced last year but now seems to have disappeared, but Magix has announced that ACID Pro 10, the latest version of its loop-based DAW , is now available.

This includes an “all-new” version of Zynaptiq’s Stem Maker audio separation technology, which enables you to extract individual elements (drums, vocals etc) from mixed audio. Stem Maker 2 promises refined separation and better overall sound quality.

There are also ACID Morph pads; assign audio tracks, instruments or busses to a pad and you can then morph sounds and effects, giving you a new creative option. The MIDI Playable Chopper, meanwhile, gets a new transient detection feature and enables you to play extracted samples, ACIDized loops or your own recordings from your MIDI keyboard.

Those who purchase the ACID Pro 10 Suite will also receive a complete copy of Xfer’s Serum , undoubtedly one of the finest soft synth plugins on the market. Both versions of ACID Pro 10 come with Melodyne Essential for flexible pitch and timing correction.