ACID Pro Next lets you split complete songs into individual tracks

It’s been a while since anyone talked about ACID, one of the original loop-based DAWs, being innovative, but ACID Pro Next has the potential to change that. Said to be “the first DAW with source separation technology,” this promises to let you split mixed songs into individual tracks.

This feature is powered by Zynaptiq’s Stem Maker technology, and could be a real boon when you’re remixing or creating mash-ups.

Now being developed by Magix, ACID Pro Next also features the MIDI Playable Chopper; use this to split a file into beats and samples so that they can be played as if you were using an MPC-style sampler.

What’s more, it comes with Celemony’s Melodyne Essential for pitch and tone editing, new mastering tools and new ACIDized loops. ACID Pro Next ships with a total of 22 instruments and 19 plugin effects.

Torsten Heise, ACID Pro's Product Owner says: “We are excited to announce ACID Pro Next. Being able to isolate your favourite audio vocals and beats in industry-leading quality with the groundbreaking technology of our partner Zynaptiq, and mix them into your favourite tunes is next-step thinking. With all of its extra MPC-style features, ACID Pro Next is not only the ultimate production and remixing tool, but becomes a piece of performance software in its own right!”

ACID Pro Next is available for Windows priced at £299. You can also choose a subscription option from £15.99 a month, a or a Suite version, which contains more content and costs £449.

Find out more on the Magix website.