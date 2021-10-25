Ableton releases Extended Sounds Pack curated by Modeselektor

Extended Sounds is described as an "extensive construction kit" made up of instruments, drum kits, MIDI clips, presets and effect racks ready to be dropped into your Ableton projects.

Curated by German electronic music duo Modeselektor, the Pack gives music makers access to a variety of sounds recorded in their studio and created with the musical ethos as their album Extended, released earlier this year.

At the core of the Pack is over 2000 "pristinely recorded" samples, which have been run through complex effects chains to produce heavily manipulated results that possess Modeselektor's distinctively punchy, caustic sound.

The Extended Sounds Pack also features demo Live Sets that give music makers an insight into how Modeselektor build and structure their projects and an opportunity to rework the included MIDI clips to create new variations on their material.

Extended Sounds by Modeselektor is available now for $59.

Visit Ableton's website to find out more or download a free demo.