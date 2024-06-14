Ableton wants to “challenge the myth that creativity is something that some people have and others don’t” in its new Doing Music podcast series

How many music production podcasts do we need in the world? As many as there already were plus one more, according to Ableton, which has just launched its self-explanatorily titled Doing Music series.

The premise isn’t groundbreaking - in each episode host Craig Schuftan will interview an artist “about the hands-on approaches they use to spark ideas in their work” - but that doesn’t mean that Doing Music won’t be worth listening to.

In fact, one of the aims of the podcast is to “challenge the myth that creativity is something that some people have and others don’t”, so if you’re inclined to dismiss yourself as inately unable to come up with musical ideas, prepare to be proved wrong.

Doing Music isn’t aimed specifically at Ableton users - it’s designed for “anyone with an interest in making music,” or maybe even just an interest in how music is made. The hope is that, after hearing to the series, listeners will build up a toolkit of creative strategies that they can apply to their own music.

This isn't the first time that Ableton has attempted to help people with their music making. You can still download the digital version of its 2015 book, Making Music: 74 Creative Strategies for Electronic Music Producers, for free, and it has a couple of free interactive websites - Learning Synths and Learning Music - for you to visit, too.

The first three episodes of Doing Music - featuring YouTuber Cavetown, producer and vocalist Sofia Kourtesis and Equinoxx founder Gavsborg - are available from today, with a new episode set to be released every two weeks. Find out more and subscribe via the Ableton website.