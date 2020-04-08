Free Ableton book: download 74 Creative Strategies for Electronic Music Producers for free

Ableton is doing its bit to keep us on a creative to tip while we’re at home. Having already offered a 90-day trial of its flagship Live Suite DAW bundle , it’s now giving away the digital edition of its excellent book, Making Music - 74 Creative Strategies for Electronic Music Producers, for free.

Even for those who don’t use Ableton products, this is an excellent read. Written by Ableton's Head of Documentation, Dennis DeSantis, the book offers "concrete tips for solving musical problems, making progress, and (most importantly) finishing what you start". It’s divided into three sections that deal with beginning, progressing and finishing your projects respectively.