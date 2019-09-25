AAS’s Ultra Analog VA-3 synth promises two voices of vintage sound in a fast and friendly plugin

Six years on from the release of version 2 , Applied Acoustics Systems has released Ultra Analog VA-3. This is described as an “all-new” version of the virtual analogue plugin synth , and is a 2-oscillator instrument that’s designed to produce vintage-style sounds.

Said to strike a balance between “familiarity and flexibility,” this offers a simplified Home view that presents you with just the essential controls you need to tweak your sound (there’s also a deeper editing page). The synth is now 2-voice multitimbral, too - the independent timbres can be stacked or split.

Each layer can also have four performance macros that respond to MIDI control - useful for live tweaking - while the new browser is designed to speed up the process of finding the right sound.

Speaking of which, the preset library contains not only more than 800 refined Virtual Analog VA-2 tones, but also 500 new sounds. Oh, and there’s a new ladder filter, too.

Ultra Analog VA-3 runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and retails for $199. However, it’s currently on sale for $149, while a special bundle, which also contains 15 additional sound packs, can currently be had for $299 (regular price is $399).