A musician has created a “groundbreaking” app that promises to provide relief from the symptoms of tinnitus

Tinnitus is a common problem - it affects one in eight adults in the UK - and, sadly, one that many musicians suffer from. Rupert Brown is a case in point; he’s been dealing with tinnitus for more than 30 years, so now he’s co-created an app that’s designed to help ease its symptoms.

As things stand, there’s no scientifically validated cure for tinnitus, but Rupert says that his T-Minus app, which contains a music library of ‘Mind Environments’, can provide relief.

“Creating this music has been an incredible journey,” he says. “It’s been scary, dark and emotional and has opened up deep wounds and sensitivities surrounding my own issues, but I have relished the challenge and found this to be utterly exhilarating and cathartic. What started out as a DIY approach to my own tinnitus has led me to create this sound therapy library. I hope it’s as helpful to others as it has been for me.”

Brown, who’s worked with the likes of Roy Ayers, Nigel Kennedy, Cher and The Lighthouse Family, collaborated on the app with a team of hearing therapists, audiologists and ENT consultants.

“Although there is no out and out cure for Tinnitus, T-Minus have tailored their music app to help those finding Tinnitus difficult, making it more manageable,” says audiologist and hearing therapist, Penny Stannard. “Using the latest research on tinnitus retraining, masking and the use of music and fractal tones, Rupert really has created a totally unique library of tinnitus therapy tracks. I will be recommending it to my own patients.”

As well as the sound library - which includes tinnitus-specific music, broadband sounds, modulated sound and fractal tones - T-Minus also features audio and masking controls. The frequencies have been tailored to combat the full range of tinnitus noises, and the app also contains news, links and tips for managing tinnitus. There’s an FAQ about the problem, too.