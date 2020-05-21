A guitar rig in your pocket: Positive Grid's new BIAS FX 2 mobile app released for iOS

The new BIAS FX 2 Mobile for iOS sees the sequel to the acclaimed app from Positive Grid undergo a huge upgrade fuelled by the re-engineered, high-definition BIAS DSP engine that has wowed us in the BIAS Amp 2 and more recent Spark Amp 40.

And there's a lot of digital sonic truffles for the eager snouts of tonehounds here too.

Drag and drop operation ensures newcomers will find its interface welcoming, and then the fun starts with a huge library of effects, guitar and bass amp models.

(Image credit: Positive Grid )

Free software (Image credit: Fender) Coronavirus giveaways: the best free software and services for musicians

There's 101 effects, 35 amps, 25 cabs and 4 mics to be unlocked via the Standard, Professional or Elite BIAS FX 2 license. You can load custom impulse response files too.

Guitar Match allows players to get the tone they need from their specific guitar – whether they want vintage Les Paul sounds or contemporary metal models. There's 20 guitar models to choose from.

The app supports AudioBus, GarageBand and other IAA applications to allow for recording and live connectivity flexibility. Its redesigned LiveView feature allows you to switch between signal chain rigs fast.

(Image credit: Positive Grid )

There's 77 factory preset rigs ready to try, but if you're looking for new inspiration you can also connect to the Positive Grid ToneCloud to download thousands of tones created by other users, artists and producers.

And if you need to focus on nailing an idea, there's an onboard looper too.

The BIAS FX 2 Mobile app is compatible with iOS 11 or later. Download it for free over at the App Store