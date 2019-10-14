6 seriously smart EQ plugins you need to check out

If you're looking for a more advanced EQ to take your sound sculpting to the next level then we've got you covered.
Here, we list six of our favourite smart EQ plugins.
1. Soundtheory Gullfoss
An intelligent processor that continuously analyses tracks’ frequency content then equalises it based on human auditory perception - without any obvious artefacts.
2. Wavesfactory Trackspacer
This listens to the frequency content of your sidechain signal, then applies the inverse curve to your target track – ideal for, say, cutting out your kick’s frequencies from a bass part.
3. Acon Digital Equalize 2
The USP here is the mixed phase mode, which lets you adjust latency from 5ms to 120ms, preserving time alignment while reducing the perception of pre-ringing artefacts.
4. Kush Audio Clariphonic DSP MkII
We all know parallel compression… but have you tried parallel EQ? Kush’s deluxe tool is tough to beat on that score.
5. Sound Radix SurferEQ2
When EQing sounds that change pitch, static boosts/cuts are less effective. This, however, can track the input signal’s harmonic content and shift its bands with the music.
6. Sonible smart:EQ 2
This traces the profile of your input signal, then suggests a custom filter curve to give you a suitable starting point for tweaking. You can then save profiles for later recall.