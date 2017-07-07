6 of the best: José Pasillas

“There’s only so much you can do rhythmically as a drummer within a certain genre of music,” says Incubus drummer Jose Pasillas.

While that might be true, Pasillas has filled his band’s eight records with enough style, panache and character to suggest that he has enough beats up his sleeve for another eight albums, at the very least.

“It is really about blending the right rhythm to the right part,” he adds. “Finding that is the hardest part. Playing something really simple is the hardest thing to do because you want to make it count and you want to be more thoughtful about the notes that you are playing because there are fewer notes. It’s difficult to play something that means something.”

This year saw Pasillas and co drop their eighth album, the appropriately titled 8, and so what better time to chat through some key albums from the Incubus back catalogue with the man himself?