4ms’ new Pod modular cases are affordable and daisy-chainable

4ms has announced, on Facebook, a new affordable modular case system called Pods.

The portable, compact, Eurorack enclosures are 1.34" deep and come in three sizes; 20HP, 26HP and 32HP.

Both powered and unpowered versions will be made available, with the powered versions featuring a daisy-chainable supply. External power brick and jumper cables will be sold separately.

The 4ms pods aren’t available just yet, but when they are, they will be priced at $55 unpowered/$99 powered for the Pod20, $60/$109 for the Pod26 and $65/$119 for the Pod32.

We’ve no word on when the Pods will actually land, so you better keep an eye on the 4ms website for more developments.