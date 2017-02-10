2nd Sense Audio’s ReSample is a “sharpened tool” for audio editing and processing

New audio editing applications don’t come along all that often, so it’ll be interesting to see what 2nd Sense Audio’s new ReSample application - described by the developer as “a sharpened tool” - can bring to the party.
Designed for editing, processing and analysing audio, it promises a distinctive and modern UI, a powerful set of built-in processors and support for the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar.
The waveform browsing and editing is said to be fast and responsive, and ReSample can be used for the likes of vocal removal, timestretching and pitchshifting.
Check out the main features below and find out more on the 2nd Sense Audio website. ReSample is available for PC and Mac and costs $89, though you can download a 25-day demo before you buy.
2nd Sense Audio ReSample features
- Display overview of a sound file on Touch Bar. Touch to move playhead with ease. (for MacBook Pro with Touch Bar)
- Smooth waveform browsing and editing. Responsive zooming and selecting through multi-touch trackpad or mouse
- Easy and fluent recording process Spectrogram browsing
- Direct view and precise adjustment at sample-level
- Remove/Extract center vocal sound in one mouse click
- pply compressing/expanding effect to a specific frequency band Sample-based noise reduction processor
- Ships with over 20 factory audio processors/effects: Parametric Equalizer, Vocal removal, Time stretch and Pitch shift, Reverb, Noise reduction, Engineering filter, etc
- Stable and fast high-order engineering filter. (Up to 100th order stable for Butterworth lowpass)
- Real time spectrum with frequency estimation
- Easy-to-use equalizer with real time spectrum display
- Straightforward and customizable fade curve
- Free-drawing Doppler effect
- High quality and high fidelity sample rate conversion
- Supports Mac and Windows. Support ASIO on Windows
- Supports multiple codecs and formats: PCM(.wav, .aif), FLAC(.flac), VORBIS(.ogg), MP3(.mp3), AAC(.m4a, Mac only)
- Supports VST and AudioUnit effects plug-ins: VST on Windows, AudioUnit and VST on Mac