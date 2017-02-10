2nd Sense Audio’s ReSample is a “sharpened tool” for audio editing and processing

New audio editing applications don’t come along all that often, so it’ll be interesting to see what 2nd Sense Audio’s new ReSample application - described by the developer as “a sharpened tool” - can bring to the party.

Designed for editing, processing and analysing audio, it promises a distinctive and modern UI, a powerful set of built-in processors and support for the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar.

The waveform browsing and editing is said to be fast and responsive, and ReSample can be used for the likes of vocal removal, timestretching and pitchshifting.

Check out the main features below and find out more on the 2nd Sense Audio website. ReSample is available for PC and Mac and costs $89, though you can download a 25-day demo before you buy.

2nd Sense Audio ReSample features