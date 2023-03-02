“2023 sees the festival embrace music technology”: Abbey Road’s celebration of female and non-binary producers is putting production at its core

London’s most iconic studio has held an event exploring inequalities in the music sector for four years, but this year’s festival will see participants get particularly stuck into the subject of music technology and technical aspects of the field, say curators.

The Equalise festival, held on Saturday 4th March at the hallowed home of the Beatles, was created to encourage headway on traditionally low participation of women and non-binary artists in production roles.

And while previous years have seen the lineups and masterclasses focus on more creative aspects of music-making, this year, they say, they will delve deeper into the ways that under-represented groups can enter at all levels and in different job areas – not just as headline talent - something many feel is an underreported subject in major commentaries on the state of representation in the industry.

Notable entries on this year’s programme – timed to coincide with International Women’s Day – will include “Women Do Tech”, hosted by Abbey Road Red Board member and Virgin Music UK President Vanessa Bosåen, alongside other key figures from fast-growing music business software and app developers like Biiah, DAACI and XONE.

There will also be opportunities for attendees to learn more about different aspects of the recording process at the Music Production 101 hosted by Abbey Road mastering engineer Christian Wright in conversation with artist/producer Kay Young, Abbey Road senior runner Sarah Meyz and others.

Heading back into the fundamentals, the Craft of Songwriting will be hosted by Radio X and Classic Rock’s Sunta Templeton alongside Porridge Radio’s Dana Margolin, solo artist Lau.ra and Lime Garden’s Chloe Howard.

Other workshops will include Careers in Music, Scoring for Film/TV and Getting Signed, as well as performances in the hallowed Studio 3 space.

Ticket allocations are in short supply due to space constraints, but for those interested in participating who can’t make it in person, sessions will be livestreamed (see below).

