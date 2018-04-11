10 pieces of music software that every hip-hop producer should own

Despite the pivotal role of the MPC groovebox in the early development of hip-hop, these days you’re more likely to find a Maschine MIDI controller in the studio of the urban beatmaker than its historic counterpart, partly thanks to Akai taking its eye off the ball for a while at the end of the noughties, but mostly because it’s an ace bit of kit in its own right.

The Maschine controller (the current version is Mk3) hooks into the Maschine DAW that comes with it via 16 RGB-backlit performance pads, a host of rotaries and buttons and two colour displays. The software works standalone for the production of full tracks, or as a synced plugin in a host DAW. Samples can be loaded or resampled onto pads, MPC-style; plugin instruments and effects are fully supported; and a huge library of NI Expansions is available for adding sounds and presets to your Maschine library, many of them specifically made for hip-hop.

This is a genuine one-stop groove production shop, with a slick, smooth workflow and limitless creative scope.

