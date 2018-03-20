10 pieces of music-making software that changed the world

We’ve said it before, but it bears repeating: there’s never been a better time to make music. Exponential increases in computing power and the tools that inevitably follow have given us the ability to realise musical productions the likes of which would have seemed impossible a few short years ago - even in the most high-falutin’ studios, much less the comfort of our living room sofas or even on the morning commute.

Yet nothing comes from nothing, and all of the miraculous tools available to us today were preceded by earlier efforts from innovative developers working without precedent. The clever code crafted by these intrepid idealists shocked (and sometimes irritated) musicians, producers and even listeners with astonishing new sounds and techniques, many of which we now take for granted.

We’ve scoured through the past four decades, digging up ten of the most monumental music-making applications of all time. Some are the first of their kind, while others took an existing idea and crafted it into something even more inspirational, but each and every one of them changed the musical landscape forever after.