This Behringer synth deal is so good I’m going to buy one myself

I have been writing music gear deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday for around seven years now and for the first time, I have found a deal so tempting that I’m going to make the purchase.

Before you think to yourself, “Yeah whatever, mate”, let me tell you, I am one of the stingiest, tight-fisted synth-lovers going. If I buy anything it’s usually secondhand and I’m instantly wracked with buyer’s remorse after every purchase, but I’m already convinced this time will be different.

This deal on the Behringer MS-1 at Andertons is so good that by the time you read this, I would’ve already bought one and before you ask, I went for the black one, because the blue is out of stock and I’m not a fan of the red.

Behringer MS-1-BK mk1: was £199 now £149 at Andertons Get £50 off this outgoing edition of the MS-1 in black, Behringer's answer to the fabled SH-101. Granted, it's not quite the same as the original grey, but I quite like it and at this low price, it's a no-brainer.

Based on the widely used and highly sought-after Roland SH-101, the MS-1 from Behringer encapsulates some of the charm of the original with some added extras. Although it’s been widely reported that it’s not an exact-sounding replica of the original, it’s still a great-sounding monosynth that can produce some solid squelch.

“Why so cheap?” we hear you ask. Well, this is the mk1 and Andertons are clearing the decks for stock of the mk2, no doubt. Behringer had quietly discontinued the mk1 and announced a new and improved mk2, but availability is still hit-and-miss. Some retailers have new stock availability as far away as June 2025.

Behringer MS-1-RD mk1: was £199 now £149 at Andertons Ok, so it's not the blue one but it's the next best thing if you want some of that original flavour. It's not for everyone, but you won't be losing it in a see of black boxes anytime soon.

Should you wait for a mk2?

First of all, I’m not too fussed about the extra features and secondly, I’m not looking for an authentic copy of the SH-101 either. So coupled with the fact this model is available for delivery now and is eye-wateringly cheap, I’m willing to miss out on the likes of an arp, and the authentic 662 chip used for the VCA in the original.

Yes, the mk1 has been beset with difficulties and is by no means a perfect synth, that said it could be argued that the mk2 isn’t all that perfect either.

