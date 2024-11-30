Now might be the best time to buy the Arturia Astrolab because you'll get V Collection X for absolutely free
Have your cake and eat it. In-the-box and DAW-less jamming can be yours all at once
Arturia Astrolab is one of my favourite releases from the Grenoble-based developer in recent years for two reasons: first off, it scratches that itch of knowing what it would be like jamming a whole bunch of amazing plugins into a standalone instrument and secondly, it’s such a joy to play.
There’s no denying this is one powerful stage keyboard, but one of our misgivings is that you don’t get full control over all the plugins, leaving you wanting more and wanting to dive deeper into V Collection.
It makes sense then, that Sweetwater has teamed up both Astrolab and V Collection X for a mega deal this Black Friday, with the software coming free when you buy the hardware.
Originally retailing for $599, V Collection itself has been given a whopping 50% off and while it’s now only $299 you get it completely free when purchasing Astrolab for $1,599.
Get Arturia V Collection X for free when you buy Astrolab at Sweetwater
It's not cheap, but this deal is amazing value. Get the hands-on tactility of Astrolab with the depth and ever-growing plugin selection of V Collection X all for $1,599, saving you $299.
Save 50% on this massive soft synth super-suite, recently updated with a vast array of new instruments, bringing the total number up to 39.
This is not the only plugin deal you'll find this weekend, we’re gathering up all the best Black Friday plugin deals on our hub page.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I had mixed feelings about this Korg synth but it's had such a price drop this Black Friday that I’d even consider changing our review score and there are more savings on Korg synths at Sweetwater
"It's a mouth-watering prospect": Arturia's V Collection has every synth you'll ever need - and it's 50% off today
I take care of the reviews on MusicRadar and Future Music magazine, though can sometimes be spotted in front of a camera talking little sense in the presence of real musicians. For the past 30 years, I have been unable to decide on which instrument to master, so haven't bothered. Currently, a lover of all things high-gain in the guitar stakes and never one to resist churning out sub-standard funky breaks, the likes of which you'll never hear.
I had mixed feelings about this Korg synth but it's had such a price drop this Black Friday that I’d even consider changing our review score and there are more savings on Korg synths at Sweetwater
"It's a mouth-watering prospect": Arturia's V Collection has every synth you'll ever need - and it's 50% off today