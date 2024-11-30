Now might be the best time to buy the Arturia Astrolab because you'll get V Collection X for absolutely free

Arturia AstroLab review – is this V Collection-powered synth best for studio or stage? - YouTube Watch On

Arturia Astrolab is one of my favourite releases from the Grenoble-based developer in recent years for two reasons: first off, it scratches that itch of knowing what it would be like jamming a whole bunch of amazing plugins into a standalone instrument and secondly, it’s such a joy to play.

There’s no denying this is one powerful stage keyboard, but one of our misgivings is that you don’t get full control over all the plugins, leaving you wanting more and wanting to dive deeper into V Collection.

It makes sense then, that Sweetwater has teamed up both Astrolab and V Collection X for a mega deal this Black Friday, with the software coming free when you buy the hardware.

Originally retailing for $599, V Collection itself has been given a whopping 50% off and while it’s now only $299 you get it completely free when purchasing Astrolab for $1,599.

Get Arturia V Collection X for free when you buy Astrolab at Sweetwater

It's not cheap, but this deal is amazing value. Get the hands-on tactility of Astrolab with the depth and ever-growing plugin selection of V Collection X all for $1,599, saving you $299.

This is not the only plugin deal you'll find this weekend, we’re gathering up all the best Black Friday plugin deals on our hub page.