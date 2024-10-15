Roland’s latest SP-404 MKII special edition comes loaded with sounds from Moodymann’s KDJ Records – and it’s limited to just 600 units

â€œMore Raydee Ohhâ€ by Moodymann | Roland SP-404MKII KDJ Records Limited Edition - YouTube Watch On

Kenny Dixon Jr, aka Moodymann, is one of modern Detroit’s best-known and most widely respected artists. Now Roland is celebrating his career with a signature edition of its much-loved SP-404 MKII sampler.

Only 600 units of the SP-404 MKII KDJ Records Limited Edition are available worldwide. Each comes sporting a custom aluminium faceplate and is loaded with samples sourced from the roster of Dixon’s KDJ Records. What’s more, the signature sampler also ships with a 7-inch record featuring exclusive new edits of Moodymann cuts I Think of Saturday and Hold It Down, along with a 60-minute mixtape, curated by Moodymann himself, highlighting tracks from the KDJ back catalogue.

Detroit-raised Kenny Dixon Jr has been releasing music and Moodymann since the early-’90s. As a DJ, he’s toured the world, bringing his characteristic style to festival stages and small clubs alike, liable to slip eclectic funk, hip-hop and rock tracks into sets packed with deep cuts of house and techno.

As a producer, he’s become known for his sample-heavy tracks and distinctive stripped-back, looping arrangements, that reduce his soul, funk and disco influences down to their rawest, groove-centred foundations.

Dixon founded KDJ Records in 1994 and over the years, along with its sister label Mahogani Music, it’s acted as a home for his own productions, as well as releases from the likes of Andrés, Theo Parrish and the late Amp Fiddler.

“30 years of KDJ provided me, personally, a way out. But it also provided a way out for a few other people, for me to turn around and help them as well,” Dixon says. “The best part of that is I could bring my whole team with me that I grew up with."

For the release, Moodymann has also created a new video, which you can watch above. It's titled More Raydee Ohh, and features vocals from Jazdivine and animation by Vaughn Taormina.

Roland’s SP-404 MKII landed in 2021, updating the design of one of the most popular performance samplers on the market. It impressed us when we reviewed it at launch, with our review concluding that “Roland has given the 404 an upgrade without changing its core workflow, which is dependent on being able to do almost everything you need to without looking at the screen or menu diving.”

A previous SP-404 special edition arrived last year, in collaboration with LA label Stones Throw .

If you’re hoping to grab one of those 600 SP-404 MKII KDJ Records Limited Editions, you can order now. It’s priced at $599. Find out more at the Roland website.