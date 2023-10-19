Roland partners with Stones Throw Records to release a new limited edition version of the SP-404 MK2 sampler

Since its launch in 2021, Roland has added several significant features to its SP-404 MK2 sampler, including a TR-style step sequencer and the ability to jam with multitrack DAW projects. The latest revision, though, is more cosmetic: a collaboration with ultra-hip LA record label Stones Throw on a limited edition version.

This features a “high shine” aluminium faceplate with custom artwork, along with new sound banks that were put together by Stones Throw artists Kiefer, Sudan Archives, Mndsgn, J.Rocc, and DJ Harrison. Design comes courtesy of Jeff Jank, the art director and illustrator who’s worked on a number of classic Stones Throw releases.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Roland) (Image credit: Roland)

As a further bonus, you also get a collector’s package with a seven-inch vinyl record and mixtape. And when we say mixtape, we do mean an actual cassette; put together by J.Rocc, this contains a 30-minute remix of music from the Stones Throw artists involved in the project.

As well as all this limited edition stuff, it’s worth remembering that you’re also getting a fully-tooled SP-404 MK2, which means 17 velocity-sensitive RGB pads, an OLED display, effects and more.

Find out more about the SP-404MKII Stones Throw Limited Edition on the Roland website.