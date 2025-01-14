“We believe we could make this happen for under $500”: Behringer asks for user suggestions as it considers making an “affordable” version of the classic E-MU SP-1200 sampler

With its distinctive hands-on interface and gritty sound, E-MU’s SP-1200 sampler is a bonafide classic, and now Behringer has suggested that it could be about to start work on a new and “affordable” version.

The news came after a user poll indicated that Behringer fans would be very much in favour of a new SP-1200 from the company, and now the big B is asking for feedback on what this should include.

“What additional features would you like to see in a modern take on this classic sampler?” asked Behringer on its Facebook page, before suggesting that “We believe we could make this happen for under $500.”

Designed by engineer Dave Rossum, the SP-1200 was originally released by E-MU back in 1987. Thanks to its eight channels and built-in sequencer, it enabled producers to create complete tracks using one piece of hardware, and was used extremely creatively by hip-hop producers in particular. In 2023, Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA put the battered SP-1200 that he used to create the band’s second album, Wu-Tang Forever, up for auction.

The SP-1200 has been revisited at various points down the years. In 2020, Dave Rossum began selling refurbished originals, and then announced a proper reissue in 2021. We’ve also had the Isla Instruments S2400, which takes a lot of inspiration from the SP-1200, and Inphonik’s RX1200, a plugin emulation.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard whispers of a Behringer SP-1200 - it was first rumoured way back in 2019 - but the latest news indicates that it’s now more likely than ever. In fact, the company is even inviting experienced software engineers to join them on the project, so it sounds like it means business.

What Dave Rossum makes of all this remains to be seen. Behringer recently announced a new version of another '80s classic, the LinnDrum, leading that machine's creator Roger Linn to share a statement on his website. "Even if we discount the copying of the visual design, logo style and sound circuit of LinnDrum, the LmDrum copies my sounds," argues Linn. "So I'd have preferred for Uli [Behringer] to ask my permission. Even if he thinks it is legal, I question whether it is ethical."