Could this be an E-MU SP-1200 clone from Behringer?

An image of a 3D render has popped up on Matrixsynth that has all the hallmarks of a Behringer WIP, though its origins cannot be verified.
The eagle-eyed poster has already scanned the image for specifications and pulled out this list of features:
- Active EQ for channels 3-6 (or is it 3-5?)
- Filter for channels 1-2
- Sampler Input LP AMP
- CH 1 Out on the right and CH 8 Out on the top left (8 outs)
- Mix Out
- Stereo IN followed by MIDI In/Out/Through jacks
- Power & USB jacks
- Post EQ
- Post AMP
- FREQ Cutoff 1
- Resonance 1
- GNDA
- FREQ Cutoff 2
- Resonance 2
We can also make out the model number as SP 2400, hence the link to the SP-1200 hardware sampler, but it seems the manufacturer name has been blanked out.
Of course, this isn’t quite the E-MU emulation we were expecting, with Behringer's recent acquisition of Tears For Fears’ old Emulator II. The classic sampler/workstation synthesizer was snapped-up at a recent auction, featuring more gear from the pop legends.