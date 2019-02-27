Could this be an E-MU SP-1200 clone from Behringer?

An image of a 3D render has popped up on Matrixsynth that has all the hallmarks of a Behringer WIP, though its origins cannot be verified.

The eagle-eyed poster has already scanned the image for specifications and pulled out this list of features:

Active EQ for channels 3-6 (or is it 3-5?)

Filter for channels 1-2

Sampler Input LP AMP

CH 1 Out on the right and CH 8 Out on the top left (8 outs)

Mix Out

Stereo IN followed by MIDI In/Out/Through jacks

Power & USB jacks

Post EQ

Post AMP

FREQ Cutoff 1

Resonance 1

GNDA

FREQ Cutoff 2

Resonance 2

We can also make out the model number as SP 2400, hence the link to the SP-1200 hardware sampler, but it seems the manufacturer name has been blanked out.

Of course, this isn’t quite the E-MU emulation we were expecting, with Behringer's recent acquisition of Tears For Fears’ old Emulator II. The classic sampler/workstation synthesizer was snapped-up at a recent auction, featuring more gear from the pop legends.