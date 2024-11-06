Waves just launched 3 massive early Black Friday software offers - and you can get your hands on one of them for absolutely nothing

We’re less than a week into November and we’re already starting some see fantastic Black Friday plugin deals emerging. The latest to join in the Black Friday fun is Waves, who’ve got a triple-decker deal for all producers and mixers, one that includes something completely free.

First up, if you like cheap plugins you can get a selection of Waves’ best sellers starting at just $19.99 . The deals compound the more you buy too, so you’ll get 25% off your second purchase, 35% off your third, and a massive 45% off your fourth. It’s a great way to stock up on the Waves stable of plugins which features some all-time classics.

If you want to completely overhaul your plugin collection, then you can get a huge 20% discount on an annual subscription to Waves Creative Access. It features up to 110 or 230 different plugins depending on which tier you go for, either of which should be more than enough for any production task. You also get access to updates and all new plugins included too.

Finally, if you’re looking for free plugins this Black Friday, early signups to Waves are now open . Waves give away a free plugin every year, so it’s well worth getting your name down now so you can grab it as soon as it's available. We can reveal that Waves will be offering a brand new free plugin, but you'll have to wait until Black Friday weekend to get your hands on it.

Waves plugins: Starting at $19.99

Waves plugins are some of the most popular plugins of all time, making them a great place to start your plugin collection or stock it up. With an excellent selection of plugins available from just $19.99, this early Black Friday sale is a great way to get more for your money.

Waves Creative Access: 20% off

Sometimes you don’t want to faff around with a million different plugin management programs on your computer, so a subscription to a single plugin manufacturer can really help supercharge your workflow. Waves Creative Access currently has a massive 20% discount on an annual plan, taking the price down from $149.99 to $119.99 on an Essentials plan, and from $249.99 to $199.99 on an Ultimate plan.

Waves Black Friday: Free plugin

We can reveal that Waves will be giving away a brand new free plugin this Black Friday, so if you want to be the first in line to get yours you can sign up right now. Last year they gave away Silk Vocal, a smoothing plugin great for vocals as well as instruments worth $149. It’s well worth taking the time to sign up to get yourself some extra value for money this Black Friday weekend, when Waves will reveal a brand new free plugin.

I had a look through the sale to see what was available, so here are my three top picks for your Black Friday shopping. With a massive 80% discount , Scheps Omni Channel 2 is my favorite Waves plugin of all time. It’s got everything you need for mixing duties, putting a preamp, EQ, compressor, de-esser, and gate all in one handy place. I love that it saves you time loading multiple plugins, allowing you to make quick adjustments all on one screen.

Next up I went for a stone-cold classic, the CLA-76 Compressor/Limiter. Featuring two flavors of classic compressor plugin tone, CLA-76 has got a huge $120 discount in the sale , giving you two compressors that can cover a lot of ground for very little cash. Modeled on CLA’s own outboard gear from his studio, they work brilliantly on drums, vocals, guitars, synths , and pretty much anything else.

SSL is a huge name in the pro-recording world, and the Waves E-Channel plugin emulates one of their most famous channel strips in the SSL 4000 E. Reduced by a gigantic $120 , it’s the sort of plugin that you can use on pretty much any kind of instrument or track and it will have a positive effect. One of the best things about this plugin is the presets that are in it. Looking at how pro-engineers set up their channel strips is a great way to learn, and can inform your own mixing moves.