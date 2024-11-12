Wave Alchemy's Magic7 emulates a $4,000 Bricasti M7 reverb - and it's giving the plugin away for free

Black Friday is almost upon us, and that can only mean one thing: you'll be practically swimming in free plugins over the next few weeks, as developers scramble to get you on their mailing lists with the tempting offer of free music-making software. Not a bad deal, if you ask us - as long as you're okay with an increasingly inflated inbox.

The latest developer to offer up a free plugin in exchange for your email address is Wave Alchemy, who has lovingly recreated the lauded (and eye-wateringly expensive) Bricasti M7 reverb in plugin form, delivering an impressive emulation that you can access entirely free of charge.

Magic7 takes its inspiration from the Bricasti Design Model 7, a $4,000 rackmount reverb that sounds fantastic, but likely sits well outside of the price range of most bedroom producers. Fortunately for us, Wave Alchemy has recreated each of the M7's 234 presets, from spacious cathedrals to snappy room tones and everything in between.

Magic7 arrives equipped with 11 reverb types, covering Ambience, Chambers, Halls, Plates, Rooms, Spaces and Nonlinear, and the plugin is kitted out with a tempo-synced pre-delay control, along with two adjustable EQ bands. There's also two types of modulation on offer: Flux introduces stereo spatialization for a subtle sense of movement, while Ensemble applies a richer and more dramatic chorus effect.

What's more, Magic7's Smooth control will help to tame wayward transients to keep your reverb tails sounding lush, while the Duck slider will stop those tails from interfering with dry elements of your mix.

Snag Magic7 over at Wave Alchemy's website.

