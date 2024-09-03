After many years in development, KV331 Audio has finally released SynthMaster 3

- YouTube Watch On

Fans of KV331 Audio’s SynthMaster have had to wait a long time for the plugin to tick over from version 2.x to 3, but it’s finally happened.

Said to have been in development for many years, this revised edition of the company’s flagship instrument has a new modular architecture that enables you to work across 16 layers per plugin instance, with each layer containing up to 16 modules, 32 modulation sources and six insert effects.

There are 900 new factory presets, and SynthMaster 3 can also load presets from both SynthMaster One and SynthMaster 2.

On the oscillator side, there are new granular and VAnalog modules, while the effects section has been bolstered by a waveshaper and three new types of filter (phaser, formant and comb). Oscillator unison is now an option in the basic, wavetable, granular and VAnalog generators, and there are new oscillator noise types.

Other enhancements include a new version of SynthMaster 2’s KeyScaler (now known simply as Scaler), a noise LFO, separate arp/sequencers for each layer, and per-step arp/sequencer randomisation. Each layer can have its own MIDI output channel, too, so arp and sequencer patterns can be sent to different tracks in your DAW.

There are new waveform, wavetable and multisample editors, and the three view types enable you to edit parameters for a single layer, multiple layers or in a mix view that offers access to insert and send effects parameters for multiple layers.

SynthMaster 3 (PC/Mac, VST/AU/AAX) is available now for the introductory price of $125, and this will be valid until 15 September. At this point, the price will rise to $179.

Find out more and download a demo from the KV331 Audio website.