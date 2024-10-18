MusicRadar deals of the week: Score a massive $1,000 off a seriously limited Larrivee acoustic, as well as hundreds off Fender, Ibanez, PRS and more
We've uncovered the very best offers on a range of music-making gear from the likes of PRS, Fender, Ibanez, Charvel and more
Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.
This week, we have a guitar-focused slew of deals for you. Starting with Guitar Center, where you can bag up to 15% off a massive range of PRS SE models, including the Silver Sky, Custom 24, CE24, and more.
Musician's Friend is currently running their annual Rocktober sale, which sees up to 40% slashed off a variety of popular music-making gear - as well as $200 off Fender and Taylor guitars.
Meanwhile, Sweetwater has slashed a mind-blowing $1,000 off the stunning Larrivee L-11, and Andertons is currently offering £350 off Paul Gilbert's Ibanez FRM300-PR Fireman signature model.
UK Editor's picks
Ibanez FRM300-PR Fireman: £1,149, £799
Paul Gilbert's reversed take on the iconic Iceman is bold, cool and seriously versatile. Featuring a trio PG-13 mini humbuckers, there isn't a sound that this wild axe can't do. Save £350 at Andertons.
Charvel MJ San Dimas Style 1: Save £780 at PMT
Equipped with the powerful combination of a duo of Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbuckers and a Seymour Duncan Flat Strat SSL-6 single coil, this is a seriously versatile instrument - and better yet, you can save a whopping £780 at PMT!
US Editor's picks
Larrivee L-11: $4,999, $3,999
This Sweetwater exclusive is designed for acoustic connoisseurs and is limited to just 15 units! So, if you are in the market for something extraordinary, you'll want to check this one out. Save $1,000 at Sweetwater.
PRS SE Hollowbody II: $1,599, $1,359.15
We also can't talk about the SE line and not mention the drop-dead gorgeous PRS SE Hollowbody II. This guitar is crazy versatile, effortless to play, and stunning to look at - and with $239.85 off the price, what's not to like?
American Professional II Strat: $1,799.99, $1,599.99
Featuring three V-Mod II single-coil pickups, an upgraded 2-point tremolo, deep "C"-shaped neck profile with rolled fingerboard edges and a treble bleed circuit, this is a serious guitar for serious players. Save $200 at Fender.
How we choose our deals of the week
Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.
Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.
For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.
You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.
Why you can trust our choices
Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.
We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.
We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day, Black Friday, 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day, and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.
Where are the best places to shop?
Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.
What sort of deals should I look for?
Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:
- Single item - A single product with a great discount
- Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site
- Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents
- Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items
I'm a Senior Deals Writer at MusicRadar, and I'm responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site - but that's not all I do. As part of my role, I also scour the internet for the best deals I can find on gear and get hands-on with the products for reviews. My gear reviews have been published in prominent publications, including Total Guitar and Future Music magazine, as well as Guitar World.com. I've also had the privilege of interviewing everyone from Slash to Yungblud, as well as members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Fever 333 and many more.
I have a massive passion for anything that makes a sound, particularly guitars, pianos, and recording equipment. In a previous life, I worked in music retail, giving advice on all aspects of music creation and selling everything from digital pianos to electric guitars, entire PA systems, and ukuleles. I'm also a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay and I have plenty of experience working in various venues around Scotland.
