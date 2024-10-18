MusicRadar deals of the week: Score a massive $1,000 off a seriously limited Larrivee acoustic, as well as hundreds off Fender, Ibanez, PRS and more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

This week, we have a guitar-focused slew of deals for you. Starting with Guitar Center, where you can bag up to 15% off a massive range of PRS SE models, including the Silver Sky, Custom 24, CE24, and more.

Musician's Friend is currently running their annual Rocktober sale, which sees up to 40% slashed off a variety of popular music-making gear - as well as $200 off Fender and Taylor guitars.

Meanwhile, Sweetwater has slashed a mind-blowing $1,000 off the stunning Larrivee L-11, and Andertons is currently offering £350 off Paul Gilbert's Ibanez FRM300-PR Fireman signature model.

UK Editor's picks

Ibanez FRM300-PR Fireman: £1,149, £799

Paul Gilbert's reversed take on the iconic Iceman is bold, cool and seriously versatile. Featuring a trio PG-13 mini humbuckers, there isn't a sound that this wild axe can't do. Save £350 at Andertons.

Charvel MJ San Dimas Style 1: Save £780 at PMT

Equipped with the powerful combination of a duo of Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbuckers and a Seymour Duncan Flat Strat SSL-6 single coil, this is a seriously versatile instrument - and better yet, you can save a whopping £780 at PMT!

Squier FSR Paranormal Offset Telecaster: Save £180

Combining elements from both the Tele and Jazzmater, the Paranormal Offset Telecaster is more than the sum of its parts. This is a unique instrument that more than delivers on tone, playability and style.

US Editor's picks

Larrivee L-11: $4,999, $3,999

This Sweetwater exclusive is designed for acoustic connoisseurs and is limited to just 15 units! So, if you are in the market for something extraordinary, you'll want to check this one out. Save $1,000 at Sweetwater.

PRS SE Hollowbody II: $1,599, $1,359.15

We also can't talk about the SE line and not mention the drop-dead gorgeous PRS SE Hollowbody II. This guitar is crazy versatile, effortless to play, and stunning to look at - and with $239.85 off the price, what's not to like?

American Professional II Strat: $1,799.99, $1,599.99

Featuring three V-Mod II single-coil pickups, an upgraded 2-point tremolo, deep "C"-shaped neck profile with rolled fingerboard edges and a treble bleed circuit, this is a serious guitar for serious players. Save $200 at Fender.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

