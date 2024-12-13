"Coated with analogue warmth, and many a chunky nugget for the keen and avid listener to find": Röyksopp get even more Mysterious with new surprise reworking

Norwegian electronic duo Röyksopp have, it’s safe to say, found their groove in recent times having released a three-album series entitled Profound Mysteries, all following in quick succession throughout 2022. A ‘final’ fourth album of remixes followed soon after.

Job done? Apparently not.

The albums, while sharing a familiar sound and theme are all simultaneously an excuse for the band to step out of their previous early noughties reputation for lightweight and chill fare carrying heavier, more electronic experimentation alongside some excellent pop tracks. And all with amazing imagery and animated video too.

Check out the excellent Oh Lover below.

And – just when you thought Röyksopp couldn’t get any more mysterious and that the Profound series was definitely over – they’ve only gone and confounded their critics and fans alike today by releasing – you guessed it – something equally profound.

Nebulous Nights - An Ambient Excursion Into Profound Mysteries is an ambient take on the entire Profound Mysteries project. Yes, returning to their roots Röyksopp are giving their Mysteries a classic spin, by re-recorded select tracks from the series while incorporating glimmers of their past hits.

“Analogue, raw and immersive. This is Nebulous Nights - an ambient re-interpretation of our album Profound Mysteries. Recorded live, this after-hours session is filled to the brim with nods and tributes, as well as references back to different parts of Röyksopp lore. All neatly wrapped in an esoteric blanket - coated with analogue warmth, and many a chunky nugget for the keen and avid listener to find,” say the band.

And alongside the new album comes the following suitably mysterious press release: “Outside the pure listening pleasure, Nebulous Nights seeks to underline the importance of critical thinking and curious pondering. To foster a mindset that allows for exploration and personal growth, by not limiting one’s imagination and inquiry to a particular worldview or framework. Encapsulated succinctly in this quote by Albert Einstein: ‘The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all art and science. To whom this emotion is a stranger, who can no longer pause to wonder and stand rapt in awe, is as good as dead; his eyes are closed.’”

Super.

Nebulous Nights - An Ambient Excursion Into Profound Mysteries is available to stream now.