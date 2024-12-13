"We anticipate that the first 1000 will sell out very quickly": Here's how to get your hands on Orchid, Tame Impala's ultra-hyped chord-generating synthesizer

Back in November, Tame Impala's Kevin Parker and his newly launched instrument company Telepathic Instruments unveiled Orchid, a 16-voice digital polysynth based around a unique "chord generation system" that the company says is "a tool for anyone who wants to step outside their musical comfort zone."

Today, Telepathic Instruments has shared details on how exactly music-makers can purchase an Orchid. An initial run of 1000 instruments will go on sale next week, Wednesday December 18th, as part of a limited beta release in advance of a wider release in 2025. Orchid is priced at $549.

"The hardware is fully developed, and we're still perfecting the software," reads a statement from Telepathic Instruments. "That’s why we’re starting with 1000 to hear how they’re played, get feedback and improve the product in real time."

The company says that the response to Orchid has "far exceeded" their expectations, and for this reason they've put a special system in place to "manage the demand, security risks and ensure fairness of this sale."

(Image credit: Telepathic Instruments)

If you're hoping to get your hands on an Orchid, you'll need to sign up to The Garden, Telepathic Instruments' Patreon community, where they've been sharing product demos and behind-the-scenes insights into the development of the instrument, including an AMA with Orchid developer Tom Cosm.

Once you've signed up, you'll need to head over to the Patreon on Wednesday at 5PM PST/8PM EST to find a password that can be used to unlock the company's website, which will be temporarily password-protected. With that password, you'll be able to access Telepathic Instruments' online store to snag an Orchid, some merch, or both. There's a limit of one Orchid per customer.

Telepathic Instruments will be updating its website on Monday to give you a chance to browse the site and view detailed product information in advance of Orchid going on sale.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Orchids purchased next week will ship in February next year, and if you're outside the United States, you're out of luck, as only US-based customers can get involved.

Find out more about Orchid.