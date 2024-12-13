“Pour some eggnog on me!”: Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott reveals his favourite Christmas song

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott is featured on a rocking Christmas song with Thin Lizzy and Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick and another famous guest, The Cult’s Billy Duffy.

The song is titled All I Want For Christmas… Is Christmas! - and Warwick says, “I’m hoping this tune can put a smile on people’s faces at this time of year.”

Ricky Warwick - All I Want for Christmas... Is Christmas! (feat. Joe Elliott) [Official Video] - YouTube Watch On

Warwick and Elliott have been friends for many years, and this isn’t their first collaboration. Back in 1999 Warwick sang backing vocals and did handclaps on the song Back In Your Face from Def Leppard’s album Euphoria.

Elliott has posted a short video in which he plugs Warwick’s single and jokes: “These are his words, not mine - pour some eggnog on it!”

My very good pal and Def Leppard’s frontman extraordinaire Joe Elliott has a message for you! - YouTube Watch On

Warwick has his own favourite Christmas songs from his childhood. As he recalls: “My old man would put Perry Como’s Christmas album on which I pretended to hate but secretly liked as it made everything seem right. We weren’t a particularly religious family, but my two sisters and I would religiously watch Christmas Top Of The Pops. I was mesmerised by the glam rock brilliance of Slade and Roy Wood’s Wizzard.”

As for Joe’s favourite, he tells MusicRadar: “Obviously I love Slade's Merry Xmas Everybody and Wizzard's I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day. They’re timeless. And honourable mentions to John Lennon, Mud and The Darkness. But I think my favourite is Greg Lake's I Believe In Father Christmas. It’s full of hope and self-realisation.”

Greg Lake - I Believe In Father Christmas (Official 4K Music Video) - YouTube Watch On