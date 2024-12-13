“Pour some eggnog on me!”: Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott reveals his favourite Christmas song
And he also stars in this year’s most rocking festive tune
Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott is featured on a rocking Christmas song with Thin Lizzy and Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick and another famous guest, The Cult’s Billy Duffy.
The song is titled All I Want For Christmas… Is Christmas! - and Warwick says, “I’m hoping this tune can put a smile on people’s faces at this time of year.”
Warwick and Elliott have been friends for many years, and this isn’t their first collaboration. Back in 1999 Warwick sang backing vocals and did handclaps on the song Back In Your Face from Def Leppard’s album Euphoria.
Elliott has posted a short video in which he plugs Warwick’s single and jokes: “These are his words, not mine - pour some eggnog on it!”
Warwick has his own favourite Christmas songs from his childhood. As he recalls: “My old man would put Perry Como’s Christmas album on which I pretended to hate but secretly liked as it made everything seem right. We weren’t a particularly religious family, but my two sisters and I would religiously watch Christmas Top Of The Pops. I was mesmerised by the glam rock brilliance of Slade and Roy Wood’s Wizzard.”
As for Joe’s favourite, he tells MusicRadar: “Obviously I love Slade's Merry Xmas Everybody and Wizzard's I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day. They’re timeless. And honourable mentions to John Lennon, Mud and The Darkness. But I think my favourite is Greg Lake's I Believe In Father Christmas. It’s full of hope and self-realisation.”
Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”
