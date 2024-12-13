Baby Audio’s Warp is a free plugin that will let you manipulate time with “unprecedented clarity”
Speed-up, slow and stretch audio with a neat freebie for Mac, PC and iOS, created in collaboration with Andrew Huang
Christmas is a time of giving, and in the music software realm it’s rapidly becoming the season of free plugins, with the likes of Arturia, Cherry Audio and UVI all embracing seasonal generosity in recent years.
One developer that we can always bank on for a festive giveaway is Baby Audio. This year’s freebie has just arrived in the form of Warp, an audio manipulation plugin lifted from Transit 2, the brand’s recent plugin collaboration with Andrew Huang.
Warp’s Speed dial is designed to speed up and slow down audio, which its creators claim it can do with “unprecedented clarity, free from the typical artifacts.” It also features a Stretch control, which allows users to manipulate the pitch of the audio independently from the time. The plugin's third and final control is a Mix dial that allows users to balance the warped and dry signals.
While this three-element setup is fairly simplistic, Warp has the capacity to be a powerful sound-shaping tool, ideal for creating either subtle tape-style wobbles or more extreme sound mangling effect.
Warp is one of 28 effect modules that make up Transit 2, Baby Audio’s recent collaboration with YouTuber and musician Andrew Huang. Transit 2 is a multi-effect that puts a lot of emphasis on movement, making it ideal for creating transition effects and bringing static loops to life.
Warp is available alongside other Baby Audio freebies including the Beat Slammer compressor and Magic Dice randomised delay/reverb. It comes in VST, AU and AAX formats for Mac or PC. An iOS version is also available on the Apple App Store.
Head to the Baby Audio site for more info.
I'm the Managing Editor of Music Technology at MusicRadar and former Editor-in-Chief of Future Music, Computer Music and Electronic Musician. I've been messing around with music tech in various forms for over two decades. I've also spent the last 10 years forgetting how to play guitar. Find me in the chillout room at raves complaining that it's past my bedtime.