"My new plugin does ridiculous things": Baby Audio and Andrew Huang release Transit 2, the latest version of their multi-effects plugin that "kills static mixes"

Baby Audio has announced the release of Transit 2, the sequel to its multi-effects plugin developed in collaboration with YouTuber and musician Andrew Huang.

Baby Audio tells us that Transit's second iteration has been "vastly expanded" to make it a "one-stop workstation" for creating transitions between different sections of a track; think dramatic filter sweeps, risers and tape-stop rewind effects. Transit's not only good for transitions, though, but also for introducing motion and dynamism into static elements of your songs that need a little more energy.

The plugin has been equipped with four new Motion Modes, each of which can be used to control its selection of 28 effects, ten of which are new in Transit 2 - the new Motion Modes include an envelope follower, LFO, sidechain and gate.

Transit 2's envelope follower uses the level of an audio signal to modulate its effects parameters, creating rhythmic effects that move in time with the music, while the Gate mode allows you to punch in tempo-synced transitions with a click of your mouse, making it ideal for live performance.

Transit's selection of effects has been bolstered with an array of processors that includes Reverser; a reversing tool which grabs segments of audio and reverses them in time with your project; Looper, a glitchy stutter effect; and Warp, a time-stretching effect. You'll also find an analogue-style chorus, a redesigned pitch-shifter and a retro-sounding reverb, along with an EQ and compressor.

With this many effects and Motion Modes, the possibilities are almost endless, but if you want to apply great-sounding transitions quickly and easily, Transit 2 arrives with a broad catalogue of 838 presets designed by Andrew Huang and a team of sound designers. There's also a new randomization mode if you want to roll the dice and see what happens.

Transit 2 is priced at $129, but it's available now for a discounted price of $79 and previous owners can upgrade for $29. The plugin is available for macOS and Windows in VST/VST3/AU/AAX formats.

Find out more on Baby Audio's website.