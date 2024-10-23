“Beautiful from all angles”: Kurzweil and Axel Hartmann channel mid-century modern design with the KaP1 digital piano

Following the lead set by Donner and Casio, Kurzweil has released a digital piano with a “mid century modern aesthetic” that’s said to be “beautiful from all angles”. With a look dreamt up by renowned synth designer Axel Hartmann, the KaP1 is actually billed as a stage piano, but could easily fit with the decor of a contemporary home or vibey studio.

It’s not all about the visuals, though: thanks to the inclusion of the Kore 2.0GB sound library, the KaP1 shares its 9-foot German grand piano samples with Kurzweil’s flagship K2700 workstation and SP7 Grand. There are string, electric piano and organ tones in here, too.

Kurzweil KaP1 Portable Digital Piano - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The H1 Ivory Hammer-Action Keyboard, meanwhile, is designed to replicate the touch and feel of a real piano. The KaP1 also features a 4-speaker stereo sound system that’s powered by dual 15W digital amplifiers, and has Bluetooth audio and MIDI connectivity.

Other player-friendly features include splitting and layering, pre-programmed backing rhythms, a metronome and a MIDI song recorder. The stand options are a traditional looking 3-pedal rig, the ST-4, or the more hipster ST-C1, which gives you those mid-century thin metal legs (and looks significantly better, in our opinion).

The KaP1 is being launched into the US with Artesia Pro, and you can find out more on the Kurzweil website. The price and release date are TBC, but we can tell you that it'll be available in blue, white and black colour options.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Kurzweil) (Image credit: Kurzweil)