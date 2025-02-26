If you own any of these MIDI controllers from Akai, Korg, Novation, Nektar and M-Audio, you can have Native Instruments Komplete 15 Select for free

Last month, we reported that Native Instruments was planning to expand its software ecosystem by teaming up with a handful of competitors to integrate its NKS protocol with their products.

Today, the NKS Hardware Partner Program has officially launched. If you own any of the following MIDI controllers, you'll not only be able to enjoy integration with over 2,000 NKS-compatible virtual instruments and effects, but you're also eligible to receive a free copy of Native Instruments Komplete 15 Select, a software bundle worth $99.

AKAI Professional MPK Mini series (MPK Mini, MPK Mini Play, MPK Mini Plus)

Novation Launchkey MK3/MK4, FLkey, SL MK3

KORG Keystage

M-Audio Oxygen series

Komplete 15 Select comes in three curated editions, each geared towards a different style of music-making: Beats, Band and Electronic. Beats features the Massive X soft synth, Battery 4 drum machine and iZotope Ozone Elements mastering software.

Band comprises a number of software instruments, including Electric Keys Phoenix and Studio Drummer, along with a basic version of Guitar Rig 7, while Electronic features the TRK-01 kick and bass synthesizer and Schema: Light sequencer.

Native Kontrol Standard is a way of integrating virtual instruments and audio effects with hardware controllers. When loaded in NI’s Komplete Kontrol software (usable as both a plugin and standalone app), NKS-compatible plugins, instruments, and effects are automatically linked to your hardware controller via pre-configured control layouts. This provides immediate hands-on control without the hassle of manual MIDI mapping.

We spoke to Native Instruments' Chief Product Officer Simon Cross back in January about the NKS Hardware Partner Program. "When it comes to plugins, it’s a huge universe, and there’s not really any solution that connects knobs, faders and buttons to the massive ecosystem of plugins that exists," Cross said. "That’s what NKS does."

"Designing a standard way for controllers to control thousands of plugins from thousands of different brands is very difficult to do, but that’s what we bring to the table. The reason why these companies are partnering with us - and why we’re lucky to be launching with five of the best brands - is because they see this as an opportunity to dramatically level up the experience they can offer to their users."

Find out more on Native Instruments' website.