“Distinctive, bold and relentlessly innovative... has taken her craft to new heights”: Charli XCX already confirmed for at least one Brit award

We’re still a few days away from the actual Brits ceremony but it’s been confirmed that Charli XCX has already won one award: Songwriter Of The Year.

And to go alongside it, her longstanding producer AG Cook has been confirmed as Producer Of The Year for his work on Brat. That in itself is something of a triumph for Cook, the mastermind behind the PC Music label whose ‘hyperpop’ style has gravitated from the hipster-ish margins to the sound of the pop mainstream.

In a press statement Damian Christian, Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2025 said of Charli XCX’s award: “Charli has had an undeniable year, taking her experimental brand of electronic and pop from underground raves to the heart of mainstream culture.

"Charli’s songwriting is distinctive, bold and relentlessly innovative, and, having been one of the UK’s leading songwriters for a number of years now, has taken her craft to new heights with her global phenomenon Brat. I’m delighted she has been recognised for this much-deserved award.”

Charli could well be having to find herself a larger mantelpiece come Sunday morning. She’s nominated for Artist of the Year, Pop Act and Dance Act, whilst Brat is up for Album Of The Year and her collab with Billie Eilish, Guess is in the Song Of The Year category.

One other act to look out for on Saturday night is The Cure. Robert Smith and co are up for three awards – Album Of The Year, Group of the Year and Alt/Rock act and given that the slim field in the latter two categories these days, well, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them take home at least one of those.

There will be live performances from Sam Fender, Lola Young, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims and the Last Dinner Party. Plus the Brits have managed to bag a genuine global superstar this year in the shape of Sabrina Carpenter – expect her to win at least one award on the night.

The Brits can be seen on Saturday evening live on ITV/ ITVX.