"I’d like to dedicate this moment to Sophie": A. G. Cook named Producer of the Year ahead of the 2025 BRIT Awards

A. G. Cook has been named as the recipient of this year's Producer of the Year award ahead of the 2025 BRIT Awards.

Cook is a close collaborator of Charli XCX, having first worked with the artist on the 2017 mixtape Number 1 Angel. Most recently, Cook produced the artist's Grammy-winning album Brat alongside Finn Keane, George Daniel and a number of others. Cook brought home the Grammy for Best Remixed Recording at this year's ceremony for his remix of Charli XCX's Von Dutch.

Early in his career, Cook founded the now-defunct record label PC Music, which released music from a number of artists that included Danny L Harle, Hannah Diamond, Easyfun and GFOTY. The label's maximalist sound was hugely influential and is widely credited as a foundation of the hyperpop genre. Cook was also a close friend and creative partner of the late Sophie, a pioneering artist and producer closely associated with PC Music. Sophie died in a tragic accident in 2021.

Speaking ahead of the BRIT Awards ceremony, Cook dedicated his win to Sophie. "As someone who’s always felt like a bit of an outsider, I’m very flattered to be recognised by The Brits," he said. "From the early PC Music days to the Charli mixtapes and beyond, I’ve been lucky to work on so much music that I truly believe in. In particular, I’d like to dedicate this moment to Sophie, whose vision and artistry is still a driving force for producers everywhere."

Cook has worked with a number of artists in recent years, including Beyoncé, Caroline Polachek, Christine & The Queens and Oklou. On top of his production work, Cook is also a solo artist: his third studio album, Britpop, was released in 2024.

Last year, Cook opened up about his production methods on the Tape Note podcast, naming several favourite plugins that he made use of on the Britpop project, including Sonic Charge Synplant 2 and Soundtoys Filterfreak.

The BRIT Awards 2025 will take place at London's The O2 Arena on Saturday March 1st with performances from Sam Fender, Sabrina Carpenter, Lola Young, The Last Dinner Party and more.