How to choose the right EQ plugin for the job

Knowing which tone-shaper to use for a specific task is a skill in itself. Here are a few go-to EQ techniques – and the tools that can get it done.

(Image credit: Future)

EQ 1: The Pultec-inspired Manley Massive Passive is a hardware EQ that sounds delicious thanks to its interacting frequency settings. Here, we’re going to be using it to raise an entire mix’s high-mid and treble for a more expensive sound.

(Image credit: Future)

EQ 2: Pultec EQs are widely known for their unique ‘low-end trick’ – a simultaneous boost and cut in the bass region creates a pleasing resonant curve that can both remove mud and focus the sub frequencies.

(Image credit: Future)

EQ 3: The Neve 88RS’s EQ section is a top choice for refocusing the upper end of the frequency spectrum. Use its high shelf to pull down extraneous digital treble, then poke up a slight boost at around 3.7kHz.

(Image credit: Future)

EQ 4: If you need to add silky, smooth top end to vocals or an entire mix, you can’t go wrong with the Maag Audio EQ4. All you need to do is ramp up the Air Band at 40Hz to add exactly that: air!